Environment Building evacuated due to ‘security situation’; no threat items found so far

Police vehicles seen at the driveway in front of the Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road on Aug 23.

A sign at the entrance of the Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road on Aug 23.

The Environment Building on 40 Scotts Road, which houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), PUB and the National Environment Agency, is under lockdown on Wednesday due to a “security situation”.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: “While attending Asean meetings in Vientiane, Laos, I received news from back home that a security situation is ongoing at the Environment Building.

“Police had worked with security officers on premises for preliminary checks and no threat items were found. I’m monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues."

A video on the Hardwarezone forum showed groups of people leaving the building, with at least two police vehicles seen at the driveway.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene just before 1pm, the ground floor of the building was mostly deserted, save for a handful of people milling around the information counter. A sign placed at the turnstiles leading into the lift lobby read: “We have an emergency situation. The building is under lockdown.”

ST understands that employees were told to evacuate the building at about 9.30am, and those who were not in the building were not allowed to enter.

ST has contacted the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and MSE for more information.

This is a developing story.