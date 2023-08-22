 ERP rates at 3 locations to go up by $1 from Aug 28, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

ERP rates at 3 locations to go up by $1 from Aug 28

The revised rates came following LTA’s recent review of traffic conditions in July 2023.PHOTO: ST FILE
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Aug 22, 2023 05:54 pm

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by $1 at three locations during four specific periods from Aug 28, 2023.

The revised rates came following LTA’s recent review of traffic conditions in July 2023, which showed increased congestion at various stretches of expressways.

For the set of two gantries on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), between Adam and Mount Pleasant, motorists will be charged $1 from 9am to 9.30am.

On the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after the Defu Flyover, motorists will pay $6, up from $5, from 8.30am to 9am.

On the westbound PIE before Eunos, motorists will pay $2, up from $1 from 8.30am to 9am. They will also be charged $1 from 9am to 9.30am.

LTA said the rates for previously announced time slots and gantries will remain the same. With these adjustments, the number of locations and time slots charged remains lower than the number charged before the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency added.

Motorists will not have to pay Electronic Road Pricing charges when they pass through the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Jurong Town Hall towards the city from 6pm to 6.30pm.
Singapore

ERP at 7 locations to be reduced by $1 for school holidays

