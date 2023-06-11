 Esports camp promotes teamwork, sportsmanship among students, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Esports camp promotes teamwork, sportsmanship among students

Jun 11, 2023 01:41 pm

A three-day Esports Camp was held for over 120 students from six schools in Singapore, thanks to a collaboration between the Singapore Olympic Foundation and Gaku Games.

Held at Victoria Junior College, the camp featured confidence-building exercises and an Esports tournament promoting teamwork and sportsmanship among participants.

The highlight of the event, however, was football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who made an appearance as a special guest speaker.  

The Portuguese star shared his experiences as a professional athlete, and also answered questions from students before having a go at some padel tennis. 

Students with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the three-day Esports Camp.
