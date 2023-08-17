Ex-commander of Tanglin Police Division accused of molestation allowed to leave S’pore

A former commander of Tanglin Police Division has been allowed to leave Singapore after he was charged with molestation on Aug 10.

Paul Lim Choon Wui, 52, is accused of using his left hand to slap a 25-year-old woman’s left buttock in a unit of a building in Bukit Merah at around 9pm on July 7, 2022. He had left the police force at the time of the alleged offence.

Following a pre-trial conference on Wednesday, Lim was granted permission to travel to Thailand and Hong Kong from Friday to Sept 18 for work-related reasons.

He used to be the chief executive of security solutions provider Secura Group and, according to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, is now a director at multiple companies including Fidelium Group, a management consulting company, and Livinwall, a renovation contractor.

His bail was set at $15,000. As part of his conditions, he must furnish his complete travel itinerary before his departure to the investigating officer (IO) or an officer acting under the latter’s direction.

He must also remain contactable by the IO.

The Straits Times reported in June 2009 that Lim has a Master of Arts from the University of Cambridge, and under his leadership, Tanglin Police Division won the best land division award twice in three years.

The Business Times reported in 2017 that he held various positions in the Singapore Police Force between 1990 and 2010.

BT also stated that besides being the commander of the division within that period, he was also a deputy director of various departments at the police force.

Lim later became CEO of Secura Group before announcing his resignation in October 2017, citing the pursuit of personal interests as the reason.

He is represented by lawyer Adrian Wee from Lighthouse Law, and his pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 6.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to three years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Lim cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.