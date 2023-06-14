Ex-M'sian PM’s wife seeks release of passport to visit daughter in S’pore

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was found guilty in a bribery case.

KUALA LUMPUR Rosmah Mansor has applied for the temporary release of her passport for a third time to visit her daughter and grandson in Singapore.

The wife of Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak filed a notice of motion through her lawyers on June 2.

Rosmah’s passport is currently held by the court as part of her bail conditions relating to a bribery case involving a hybrid power supply deal for rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah is asking for her passport so she can travel abroad for four weeks. She had intended to be out of Malaysia from June 6 to July 7.

She said in an affidavit that she intends to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter, Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib, who is married to Mr Daniyar Kessikbayev, a Kazakh.

Ms Nooryana and her family currently live in Singapore.

“The applicant is aware of the consequences should she disobey the court’s order to attend court proceedings and trials. Until today, the applicant has never failed to attend any court proceedings for mention or trial without any reasonable excuse,” Rosmah said in her affidavit.

She also said her previous two applications were not objected to by the prosecution and were allowed by a High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Her application did not prejudice any party in her criminal case, she said.

Rosmah was first allowed temporary access to her passport on Oct 15, 2021, when she travelled to Singapore to support her daughter,who was at the time giving birth.

On March 21, the Court of Appeal allowed the second release of her passport when she went to Singapore from March 23 to May 5 to visit her daughter and grandson, who was unwell.

Rosmah’s application for the release of her passport has been fixed for a hearing at the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

Rosmah was found guilty of one count of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$54 million) and two counts of accepting RM1.5 million and RM5 million, monies linked to the project in Sarawak. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK