Ex-NSF cop charged with causing grievous hurt to man while driving police car

A full-time national serviceman (NSF) was driving a police car in June 2022 when he allegedly failed to exercise care while making a discretionary right turn and the vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

Chong Cheng Huan is said to have caused grievous hurt to a 55-year-old man, whose injury details were not disclosed.

Court documents also did not say if the man was the motorcyclist or a pillion rider at the time.

On Wednesday, Chong, 23, was charged with causing grievous hurt to the man while driving the car without reasonable consideration for other road users.

Police told The Straits Times in a statement that Chong, who had held the rank of Special Constable Sergeant (1), completed his national service on Aug 11, 2022.

According to court documents, he was driving the police car at around 4.20pm on June 3, 2022, when he reached a traffic light at the cross junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Avenue 5.

Chong is said to have failed to exercise care while making a discretionary right turn into Avenue 5 and the car collided with the motorcycle.

The police told ST: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), including national service officers, are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal accordingly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“Following the incident, SPF swiftly initiated investigations against then Special Constable Sergeant (1) Chong Cheng Huan.”

A police spokesperson also said that SPF will commence internal action against Chong, who is expected to plead guilty on Dec 22.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt to another person, while driving a car without reasonable consideration for other road users, can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.