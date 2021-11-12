Ex-NUS student stalked woman, illegally accessed her Telegram

A former National University of Singapore (NUS) student was yesterday jailed for 12 weeks for stalking a woman and illicitly gaining access to her Telegram account.

Ong Jing Xiang, 26, pleaded guilty last month to one count of unlawful stalking and another charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

One charge of criminal trespass for entering the woman's room on campus to get a verification code on her phone to access her Telegram conversations was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

AGGRAVATING

Yesterday, District Judge Jasbendar Kaur said that the length of time during which Ong harassed the victim, and how it escalated to him committing other offences "to gain greater access in (his) ability to stalk her" were particularly aggravating.

The court had earlier heard that Ong met the woman in 2017 and later developed feelings for her, but she turned him down.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order on her identity.

He began harassing her in August 2019 by monitoring her status on a messaging application and sending her messages to not respond to her boyfriend's messages.

In December that year, he left her more than 60 missed calls and 100 messages.

The next month, Ong began knocking on her campus room door to talk to her and threatened to keep turning up when she did not reply to his messages.

Some time on or before Jan 30 last year, he added his phone number to the woman's Telegram account after entering her room to get the verification code from her phone while she was in the toilet.

Ong then made references to the contents of her chat groups and claimed that he read the messages.

The woman lodged a police report on July 25 last year.

Ong stopped contacting the woman only when a no-contact order was issued to him by NUS on Aug 1 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Zhi Jie noted that the stalking took place over a year, beginning with messages before Ong "raised his level" to physically stalk her.

"He monitored her experiences in both the online sphere as well as the physical realm," said the DPP, who urged the court to impose a total of 14 weeks' imprisonment.

Ong began serving his sentence yesterday.