Bangladeshi jailed for trying to bribe ICA officers at Changi Airport

Thirty-year-old Bangladeshi man Rakibul was on Oct 18 sentenced to one month's jail for corruptly offering bribes to two Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers.

On Oct 2, Rakibul arrived in Singapore on a flight from Bangladesh.

Upon reaching the Automated Lanes at Changi Airport Terminal 2, Rakibul was stopped from entering Singapore by the ICA system.

An officer escorted him to the ICA Duty Officer Room for further checks and then to a waiting room.

As ICA Checkpoint Inspector Muhammad Firdaus Ahmad was taking Rakibul to the waiting room, the Bangladeshi passed the officer a piece of paper with the message: “I give you 200 Singapore dollars inside the passport. Let me go to visit Singapore please.”

Insp Firdaus called ICA Assistant Superintendent Wong Wei Quan to the waiting room to assess the situation.

When ASP Wong tried to ascertain Rakibul’s intent in handing over the note, Rakibul offered him $200 as an inducement to be allowed entry into Singapore.

The two ICA officers did not accept the bribe offers and the case was reported to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.