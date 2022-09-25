F1 Lego fun, Deepavali-themed activities, Malay singing contest

Take a seat in the Lego replica of the McLaren Formula 1 race car.

Experience: Lego Technic McLaren Formula One race car

Now your kids can experience what it is like to be in the driver’s seat of a McLaren Formula One race car – well, almost.

Till Sunday, hop into a life-size Lego Technic replica of the vehicle in front of Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza for a photo opportunity.

It measures 5.7m in length and 2.4m in width, and was created using 288,315 Lego bricks. This is the first time it is being showcased in South-east Asia.

In addition, your family can take part in activities at three interactive stations.

For instance, try your hand at completing a half-assembled 42141 Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car set – in the fastest possible time – and receive a Lego mini figure upon completion.

British Formula One driver Lando Norris will also make an appearance at the pop-up on Wednesday.

Find out more at https://str.sg/wrYr

Celebrate: Deepavali-themed programmes

Get your kids immersed in the traditions and values of Deepavali through this interactive storytelling session. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Introduce the traditions and values of Deepavali to kids through an interactive storytelling session, decorating oil lamps and making Ramayana shadow puppets.

The Indian Heritage Centre, located in Little India, has lined up many family-friendly programmes for its Deepavali open house from Saturday to Oct 23. You can also join a guided heritage trail or enjoy the street light-up in Little India on a trishaw or an open-top bus.

Admission to the Indian Heritage Centre is free. Registration and fees are required for some programmes. Find out more at https://str.sg/wrYH

Shine: Malay children’s reality singing competition

Malay children’s reality singing competition Juara Mic Junior is returning for a second season on Suria. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

Juara Mic Junior, Malay channel Suria’s reality singing contest for kids, is calling for contestants for its second season. It is open to those aged between seven and 13, and aims to showcase their artistic talent from singing and dancing to acting and playing musical instruments.

Contestants from the inaugural run in 2018 were offered opportunities to perform in Suria programmes. The winner of the second season can also look forward to receiving $10,000.

To sign up, submit a video of your child singing a Malay song on https://str.sg/wrYV by next Monday. Those who are successful will be invited for an on-site audition on Oct 8.

Juara Mic Junior Season 2 will air in the first quarter of 2023 on meWatch, Suria and Mediacorp Entertainment channel on YouTube.