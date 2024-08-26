F1 road closures in Marina Centre, Padang from Sept 18-24

Visitors to the city area will find several roads closed for a week from Sept 18, in preparation for the 2024 Formula One night race, which roars back into town on Sept 20.

The affected roads will close from 12.01am on Sept 18 and fully reopen by 5.30am on Sept 24, said the Land Transport Authority on Aug 26.

To facilitate morning and evening peak-hour traffic, certain road corridors will reopen during selected hours on four out of the seven days of closure.

Motorists will also be allowed to access the Marina Centre area through certain routes during selected hours on all seven days.

Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are encouraged to take public transport to the Marina Centre and Padang areas during the week of road closures.

Train services, except for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service, will be extended on race days from Sept 20 to 22. Train services will be available at City Hall MRT station until 12.30am on Sept 20 and 21, and 12.45am on Sept 22.

The operation hours of at least 37 bus services connecting to MRT stations will also be extended.

Due to the road closures, selected bus services will skip certain bus stops along their regular routes between Sept 17 and Sept 23.

The police will be deployed on race days to direct traffic and provide public assistance. Directional signs will also be put up in the vicinity to guide motorists.

To plan their journeys in advance, members of the public can refer to the Road Access and Public Transport Guide at https://go.gov.sg/f1 for more information.