Fair request or self-entitled? Man says bazaar tables should be reserved for those breaking fast

A Facebook post by a man who visited the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar recently has sparked a debate online over seating priority for Muslims who need to break their fast.

The user, named Harry Helmi, on April 7 (Friday) uploaded a picture of a dining section at the bazaar with people seated at tables.

His caption, written in both Malay and English, read:

An open letter to the ramadan bazaar organiser:

To all non Muslims, it's ok for you to consume your food at the tables and chairs provided, but it (would) also (be) best if you can let us Muslims sit and break our fast once you have finished eating, rather than still be sitting to chit chat.

To the organisers, I have a suggestion: Why don't you make a BIG poster to inform that by 630pm, all tables and chairs are only for Muslim to break fast.

As of April 10, the post had gotten close to 1,000 shares and 900 comments.

While some agreed that the tables and chairs should be meant for Muslims who need to break their fast, others felt the man was "self-entitled" as the bazaar is a public space.

A few even suggested different ways and places for him to break his fast.

Translation:

"Last week, we brought a mat and broke our fast at Level 3 of Tanjong Katong Complex... Next time, you can try doing the same. There's air-con there, so it's better right?

"I don't think it's right to set that kind of rules just because you need to have a proper place to break your fast."