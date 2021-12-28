FairPrice discount schemes for seniors, low-income families extended till end-2022

The schemes cover all Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors, as well as Community Health Assist Scheme blue cardholders.

Discount schemes for seniors and low-income families will be extended by a year at all its supermarkets, FairPrice said on Tuesday (Dec 28).

The schemes cover all Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors, as well as Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) blue cardholders who currently enjoy a 3 per cent discount when they shop at the supermarkets or Unity pharmacies on specific days of the week.

The extensions are estimated to result in more than $11 million in savings for customers, and will last till Dec 31 next year.

This is in addition to the $54 million in discounts given to PG, MG, seniors, and Chas blue cardholders since 2015, said FairPrice.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of FairPrice Group, said seniors and those who are less fortunate are affected by uncertainties caused by the prolonged pandemic.

He said: "The extension of our various discount schemes seeks to complement our community efforts to provide financial relief to those affected and, at the same time, build a more resilient society."

FairPrice will also be extending its PG Proxy initiative that allows family members of seniors to enjoy savings when they assist PG members to run grocery errands.

The initiative will be extended till June 30 next year, and family members need to present the PG card of their kin to enjoy the discount.

There are now four discount schemes offered by FairPrice. Those under the PG Discount Scheme get 3 per cent off their grocery bills on Mondays and Wednesdays, while those under the MG Discount Scheme see the same discount on Wednesdays.

Those under the Seniors Discount Scheme enjoy a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays, while those under the Chas Blue Discount Scheme enjoy a 3 per cent discount on Thursdays.

To enjoy these discounts, eligible customers need to present their respective cards at the checkout counters. The discounts are valid for purchases of up to $200 per transaction per day.

The PG, MG, and Senior discount schemes are estimated to cost FairPrice more than $10 million this year.

The Chas Blue Discount Scheme is estimated to have cost FairPrice more than $730,000 since it started in July this year.