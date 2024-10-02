 FairPrice Group to give $4 return voucher for $50 spent, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

FairPrice Group to give $4 return voucher for $50 spent

FairPrice Group to give $4 return voucher for $50 spent
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Oct 02, 2024 10:52 am

FairPrice Group (FPG) will be giving out $4 return vouchers to customers who spend $50 in a single transaction from Oct 3 to 9.

In a statement on Oct 2, the organisation said the deal extends to all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, and Unity stores, except for the Unity store in Changi Airport.

The vouchers can be used at all FairPrice outlets throughout October, it added.

FPG group chief executive Vipul Chawla said: “Through the Return Voucher initiative, we want to assure Singaporeans that we will continue to support them in times of need, and strive to make their daily lives and access to healthy and nutritious food a little better every day.”

Earlier in January, FPG gave out $8 in return vouchers for every $80 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers used in a single transaction at its outlet.

At least three other supermarket chains had also offered return vouchers or other deals for those who used a minimum amount of CDC vouchers for each transaction.

The Giant supermarket at Block 181 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 will be the ninth Giant outlet to close in 2024.
Singapore

Giant to shut its Toa Payoh supermarket later in September

Related Stories

More Lotte brand snacks, food on FairPrice, Cheers shelves soon

Giant offers within-an-hour grocery delivery in Tengah

Coffee shop owner fined for illegal supermarket in eatery

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SUPERMARKETSFOOD PRICESFOOD AND DRINK