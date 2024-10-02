FairPrice Group to give $4 return voucher for $50 spent

FairPrice Group (FPG) will be giving out $4 return vouchers to customers who spend $50 in a single transaction from Oct 3 to 9.

In a statement on Oct 2, the organisation said the deal extends to all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, and Unity stores, except for the Unity store in Changi Airport.

The vouchers can be used at all FairPrice outlets throughout October, it added.

FPG group chief executive Vipul Chawla said: “Through the Return Voucher initiative, we want to assure Singaporeans that we will continue to support them in times of need, and strive to make their daily lives and access to healthy and nutritious food a little better every day.”

Earlier in January, FPG gave out $8 in return vouchers for every $80 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers used in a single transaction at its outlet.

At least three other supermarket chains had also offered return vouchers or other deals for those who used a minimum amount of CDC vouchers for each transaction.