FairPrice Group links mobile app with Healthy 365 app

By linking the apps, shoppers can automatically earn HPB Healthpoints without having to scan QR codes.

Singaporeans can now earn Health Promotion Board (HPB) Healthpoints more easily when they make healthier food purchases through the FairPrice Group (FPG) app.

FPG announced on Sept 23 that it is the first grocery retailer to link up its mobile app with the HPB Healthy 365 app, which is available only to those with a Singpass account.

This allows Singaporeans who make purchases at FairPrice’s supermarkets and its online store, Kopitiam food courts and Unity stores to automatically earn Healthpoints without having to scan QR codes. Currently, users of the Healthy 365 app have to manually scan QR codes, generated after they make eligible purchases, to be awarded Healthpoints.

Healthpoints can be exchanged for vouchers or credits from participating merchants such as FairPrice, as well as transport and food vouchers.

This will be in addition to Linkpoints, which are loyalty points that can be accumulated when customers spend at FairPrice supermarkets or its online store, Unity, Warehouse Club, Cheers and other partners, and can be redeemed to offset purchase amounts.

Users are first required to link their FPG and Healthy 365 apps, and pay for their purchases via the FPG app, before they can automatically accumulate Healthpoints.

To link the apps, users have to first open Healthy 365, scroll down, click on the “link account” button, and select FairPrice Group under the Partners page.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions, users will be prompted to log in to the FPG app. A confirmation screen will be shown upon a successful linking of accounts.

Once users pay for their purchases, they will receive e-receipts, which should reflect whether the transactions are eligible for HPB Healthpoints.

Users can visit go.fpg.sg/Healthy365 for more information.

Eligible purchases – such as groceries from FairPrice’s supermarkets and online store, Unity pharmacies, and Healthier Dining Programme (HDP)-endorsed food and drinks at Kopitiam food courts – will bear the Healthier Choice symbol.

Those who purchase a qualifying grocery item or HDP drink will net five HPB Healthpoints, while a qualifying HDP food item will rack up to 10 points each.

The Healthy 365 app offers redemptions such as a $5 FairPrice voucher for 750 Healthpoints.

FPG said the move is part of its ongoing commitment to offer its customers a rewarding experience in making healthier food choices.

“Our hectic lifestyles, coupled with responsibilities like work or school, can make it easy for health and nutrition to become an afterthought,” said Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive of FPG.

“Initiatives like HPB’s Healthy 365 app remind us how important it is to take control of our health and wellness journeys, and as the nation’s largest retailer, we are energised to work with HPB to leverage our network of over 570 touch points across the island to help reward Singaporeans when they make healthier choices in their daily lives.”