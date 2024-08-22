Survey shows S'pore residents work out more, smoke less

According to National Population Health Survey 2023, the prevalence of daily smoking here has decreased further from 9.2 per cent in 2022 to 8.8 per cent in 2023.

Over 6,000 participants joined the I Quit programme in 2023 and efforts will continue to further reduce smoking prevalence.

The survey by the Health Ministry also shows improved trends in lifestyle and preventive health indicators among Singapore residents.

The proportion of residents engaging in sufficient physical activity went up from 74.9 per cent in 2022 to 78.5 per cent in 2023, with highest attribution to commuting (45.6 per cent), followed by leisure-time physical activity (29.1 per cent) and work-related physical activity (25.3 per cent).

Sufficient physical activity is defined as participating in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

The National Steps Challenge, which encourages Singaporeans to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, continued to receive new sign-ups.

Also showing a positive trend is the drop in the prevalence of poor mental health from 17 per cent in 2022 to 15 per cent in 2023.

The proportion of Singapore residents willing to seek help from healthcare professionals increased from 56.6 per cent in 2022 to 62.8 per cent in 2023.

The government will improve mental health support across all settings, sustain preventive efforts and encourage help-seeking and support within the community.

In taking more preventive health measures, flu vaccination uptake among Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 increased from increased from 18 per cent in 2022 to 21.7 per cent in 2023 while pneumococcal vaccination uptake among those aged 65 to 74 years jumped from 26.5 per cent in 2022 to 35 per cent in 2023.