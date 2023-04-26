FairPrice Group to offer discounts on some essential items like rice to mark May Day

FairPrice Group will offer a 50 per cent discount on selected essential items at its supermarkets for NTUC Union and Link members over the next four weeks, starting from Thursday, to mark May Day.

The group said it is doing so to help its workers and members with the rising cost of living.

From April 27 to May 21, it will offer a 50 per cent discount each week on two selected household essentials such as bread, oil and sugar. The special will run every Thursday – when the items will be announced – to Sunday.

To kick off the special, FairPrice will offer a 50 per cent discount on two of the most popular types of rice sold by the chain. The discounts for the first week will apply until May 1, which is May Day.

Typically priced at $26.90, Golden Phoenix Thai Hom Mali Rice will be sold at $13.45 for 10kg. Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrance Rice will be sold at $5.90 for 5kg, instead of the usual $11.80.

Mr Vipul Chawla, FairPrice’s group chief executive officer, said at a preview of items to be discounted that the group is offering the May Day discount to honour its workers and members by keeping staples at an accessible price.

He added: “With inflation making itself felt on household budgets, helping our customers cope with the rising cost of living is a top priority for us. FairPrice believes that every cent counts and will continue to actively ensure that we strengthen our commitment towards our social mission to moderate the cost of living in Singapore.”

National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in a statement that the May Day deals are projected to provide savings of over $2 million for the month of May.

“Taken together, I believe that these measures are meaningful and go some way in helping the Singaporean worker manage his family’s day-to-day expenses,” said Mr Ng.

Those who are interested can register for an NTUC Union membership, which automatically grants Link membership, allowing them to accumulate redemption Linkpoints. The annual membership fee is $117, at $9 a month from January to November, and $18 for December.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (left) and FairPrice group CEO Vipul Chawla paying using Scan & Go via the FairPrice Group app. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

Union members gain other benefits and perks on top of the Linkpoints system. To mark May Day, Kopitiam is offering 50 cent kopi and teh for Union members throughout the month of May.

Those who are not interested in a Union membership can apply for a separate Link membership for free.