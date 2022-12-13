Fallen NSF firefighter Edward Go promoted; SCDF holds observance ceremony

The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died after battling a blaze in a rental flat in Henderson Road last Thursday has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant (1).

To honour Sgt (1) Edward H. Go, a fire call alarm rang across all 23 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire stations, its headquarters in Ubi, as well as five division headquarters and the Civil Defence Academy at an observance ceremony on Tuesday morning ahead of his ceremonial funeral.

The fire call alarm is used to activate fire station crews in response to an emergency, and the one that echoed throughout SCDF buildings across the island symbolised the last call of the fallen firefighter.

At Alexandra, Marina Bay and Punggol fire stations, which are co-located alongside neighbourhood police centres, police officers were also in attendance for the observance ceremony.

At SCDF’s Ubi headquarters, about 300 SCDF officers gathered at the parade square where they observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect, before SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap paid tribute to Sgt (1) Go.

Sgt (1) Edward H. Go died after battling a blaze in a rental flat in Henderson Road last Thursday. PHOTO: OBITS.SG

In his speech, he offered condolences to Sgt (1) Go’s family, loved ones and friends, adding that his passing has also hit those in the SCDF hard.

“We will remember Sgt Edward’s selflessness, professionalism and commitment. For those of us who knew him personally, they will remember how proud he was to be a firefighter,” he said.

“Let Sgt Edward be an inspiration to all of us in the SCDF,” he said, adding that the SCDF has an “indispensable responsibility” to keep Singapore safe.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) during an observance ceremony for sergeant Edward H. Go at SCDF HQ at Ubi on Dec 13, 2022. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Citing the example of the fallen firefighter, the SCDF chief said that the public depends on SCDF officers to help in emergencies, which could be matters of life and death.

Members of the force continue to put their lives on the line whenever a fire occurs to save others, he added, noting that they put in their utmost effort in every response.

To honour Sgt (1) Edward H. Go, a fire call alarm rang across all 23 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire stations, its headquarters in Ubi, as well as five division headquarters and the Civil Defence Academy. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

“We are well trained and well equipped for our mission, and we have been doing well as a team.

“Let us continue to serve Singaporeans with pride and dedication, as Sgt Edward did, and in so doing, honour his memory,” he concluded.