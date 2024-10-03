Family of M'sian biker who dies in Woodlands accident appeals for information

A 24-year-old male rider was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a lorry in Woodlands on the morning of Oct 2.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Admiralty Road and Woodlands Centre Road at about 8am.

The male rider was unconscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim was a Malaysian who was on his way to work.

One of the victim's relatives told the Chinese daily that the man worked in a warehouse. "He would sometimes take the bus to work but he decided to ride his motorbike that day."

The family is appealing for motorists to share their dashcam recordings of the accident.