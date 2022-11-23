Rescuers search for dachshund suspected to be abandoned in Ang Mo Kio, offering $500 reward

A visibly emaciated dachshund was recently seen wandering around, without an owner in tow, in Ang Mo Kio, and rescuers are seeking information in the hopes of finding the dog as soon as possible.

They are offering a $500 reward for anyone who finds it.

On Monday (Nov 21), Facebook user Ms Ng posted on the ‘Lost and found pets in Singapore’ group that her friend spotted the dog on Sunday night (Nov 20) along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, opposite Ang Mo Kio Methodist Church.

They were unsure if the dachshund, who is male with brown and white patches on its body, was lost or abandoned.

Ms Ng noticed from the picture her friend sent that the dog looked in “bad shape and probably required medical attention”.

As of Nov 23, the dog is still reported “missing”, and Ms Ng has encouraged netizens to join a WhatsApp chat group if they’d like to join in on the search.

One netizen observed that the dachshund has an “extra expensive” Merle coat, which is apparently rare.