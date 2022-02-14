Fatal road accidents in S'pore rose 25% in 2021 as more activities resumed

More people also got hurt in traffic accidents last year as the number of vehicles on the road rose.

More people were killed or injured in road accidents last year, said the Traffic Police on Monday (Feb 14), as Singapore moved towards living with Covid-19 and more activities resumed.

Releasing its annual statistics on the road traffic situation here, the Traffic Police said 107 people died on the roads last year compared with 83 in 2020.

They stressed, however, that this was lower than the 118 people who died in 2019 before the pandemic began.

The number of fatal accidents had risen by 25 per cent from 80 cases in 2020 to 100 cases in 2021.

More people were also hurt in traffic accidents last year as the number of vehicles on the roads rose. A total of 7,184 people were injured in 2021, up from 6,669 in 2020.

The good news was that fewer elderly people aged 60 and above were injured in traffic accidents last year - from 222 in 2020 to 189 last year.

Deaths of elderly pedestrians, however, remained at 15 for both years.

Jaywalking was the main reason for these deaths, accounting for about half of the fatal accidents.

The police said motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians remain groups of concern as they continue to account for a high number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death.

The elderly died in more than 65 per cent of fatal accidents involving pedestrians last year.

The number of motorcycle accidents also rose, from 3,180 in 2020 to 3,433 last year, resulting in more motorcyclists and pillion riders getting hurt, from 3,381 in 2020 to 3,659 in 2021.

Fifty of them died last year, one more than in 2020.

To address these issues, the Traffic Police said that they will continue to engage motorcyclists and elderly road users on good road habits.

There will be a sharing session on eye care for seniors and a road safety video to encourage motorcyclists to wear protective riding gear.

While there were more drink-driving accidents last year - 153 compared with 146 in 2020 - the number of these accidents that were fatal dropped to eight from 13 in 2020.

The number of people nabbed for drink-driving fell by 9.6 per cent from 1,517 in 2020 to 1,371 in 2021.

There were also fewer speeding violations - 139,277 compared with 163,823 in 2020.

The number of speeding-related accidents, however, rose by 28 per cent from 757 in 2020 to 969 last year.

Motorists also ran fewer red lights on the roads last year, by 13.3 per cent from 51,459 in 2020 to 44,607 in 2021.

Accidents caused by running of red lights, however, rose from 119 in 2020 to 132 last year.

The Traffic Police said they will continue to adopt a "very tough enforcement stance against irresponsible driving".

"Errant motorists who flout traffic rules such as red-light running, speeding or drink driving may be prosecuted in court."