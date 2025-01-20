Driver who ran red light and hit cyclist, fined

Ian Tai Zhi Jian was fined $4,800 and disqualified from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty in the State Courts on Jan 20.

A driver who ran a red light and crashed into a cyclist at a traffic junction in Jurong, causing the cyclist to suffer a fractured spine, was convicted in court on Jan 20.

But in what the driver’s lawyer called “very unique circumstances”, the cyclist had also crossed the road while the light for pedestrians was red.

This was why the prosecution did not press for a jail term against the driver, Ian Tai Zhi Jian, 35, who pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt.

Tai, a teacher, was fined $4,800 – $200 short of the offence’s maximum fine of $5,000 – and disqualified from driving for five years.

The court heard that the accident happened on July 25, 2024, at around 11am at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Boon Lay Way.

While Tai was driving straight ahead, he beat the red light and collided with the cyclist, Mr Eugene Sng Jin He, who was cycling across from Tai’s right to left.

Video footage played in court showed Mr Sng was flung into the air, and the windscreen of Tai’s car cracked upon impact.

A police prosecutor noted in court that the red light had been visible for at least four seconds before the collision.

Mr Sng suffered a spine fracture and underwent surgery. He stayed in hospital for nine days and was granted hospitalisation leave of 68 days.

The court heard that Tai had previously beat the red light in a separate incident in January 2020, for which the offence was compounded.

The prosecutor said in “normal circumstances”, the factors of the case would warrant calling for a jail term, but this case was different.

“It was clear that the victim was cycling on the red man. Consider(ing) all the factors and circumstances of the case, we will not be pressing for a custodial sentence,” said the police prosecutor, who called for Tai to be given the maximum fine of $5,000.

In mitigation, Tai’s lawyer, Mr Suang Wijaya, said his client was not speeding at the time of the offence.

The lawyer added that the cyclist was going at “quite a fast speed”, a statement with which the police prosecutor disagreed.

Mr Wijaya said of the accident: “It’s just an extremely unfortunate situation for which my client bears full responsibility.”

District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan said the cyclist’s speed at the time of the incident would not have affected the outcome of his injuries, as he would still have been hit at the same speed by Tai’s car.

Judge Koo added that though the cyclist was also negligent, Tai’s culpability was not that low as the red light had been in his sight for at least four seconds.

Tai was originally charged with one count of dangerous driving on Dec 18, 2024, but this was later amended to his current and less serious charge.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Dec 23, 2024, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it was aware of Tai’s case and will follow up with disciplinary proceedings after the case concludes.

An MOE spokesperson added: “(We take) a serious view of staff misconduct and will take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline.”

For driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt, Tai could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.