Feeling under the weather? Monkey snatches woman's antidepressants and eats them

Monkey business alert.

One woman took to Twitter on Thursday (Feb 23) to share “the most absurd thing” that happened to her that day: a monkey had robbed her of her pills.

She tweeted: “A monkey grabbed my antidepressants from my bag, climbed up a tree, ate two and threw it back down on the ground.”

According to MS News, which spoke to the woman, the incident occurred around 2pm at the Eco-Lake near the Botanic Garden MRT station.

The woman, 23-year-old Chloe, was sitting on a bench reading her book, when a monkey seated nearby approached her and grabbed her antidepressants.

a monkey grabbed my antidepressants from my bag, climbed up a tree, ate two and threw it back down on the ground pic.twitter.com/3x5mmEjNUf — gaga stan (੭˶•̀⤙•́˶)੭⋆·˚ ༘ *~♡ (@mummyhotline) February 23, 2023

Although she had a mint ice cream with her, the monkey did not take it.

Ms Chloe added that a few tourists stood with her, waiting to see if the monkey would return her medications.

Some of the tourists also taunted the monkey with leaves, while others began taking pictures.

The monkey eventually returned the medication, but only after consuming two pills.

“The whole thing felt strange but incredibly funny too,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the help of the tourists.

Ms Chloe said she reported the incident to a staff member at the Botanic Gardens’ visitor enquiry desk, who seemed “really surprised”.

The staff also remarked that such an incident had never occurred before.