Babies born in 2025 can expect ‘special gift’ as S'pore marks SG60

The gift is "a signal of the importance of marriage and parenthood to our future", says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah .

Couples who have babies in 2025 can look forward to receiving a special gift for their little ones, as the nation marks 60 years of independence.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah hinted at the gift in a Facebook post on Nov 5 but gave no other details.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development, noted that Singapore will celebrate SG60 in 2025.

The milestone year will be a celebration of shared Singaporean values, including “that indefinable sense of family” despite the different races, religions and backgrounds here, she added.

“For Singapore to remain strong and thrive in the years to come, we will need more Singaporean families and, of course, more Singaporean babies to write the next chapter of our Singapore story,” she said.

“As a signal of the importance of marriage and parenthood to our future as we cross into our 60th year of nationhood, we are planning a special gift for our SG60 babies next year.”

More details will be revealed later, she said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had a day earlier soft-launched the SG60 celebrations at a People’s Association event, where he said he hoped “SG60 will be a time for all of us to renew our commitment to Singapore and to take our nation forward towards a better and brighter shared future”.

With a theme of Building Our Singapore Together, there will be programmes throughout 2025 to mark the milestone year, such as Racial and Religious Harmony Month, the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, and Project Citizens – The First Million, an initiative by the Founders’ Memorial to capture stories from the nation’s founding generation of citizens.