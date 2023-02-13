Fight breaks out in Chinatown; man arrested

Videos circulating on social media showed the fight took place at the flagship outlet of Scarlett Supermarket.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested following an altercation that took place at a supermarket in Chinatown on Sunday afternoon.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a fight at 1 Park Road at about 2.30pm.

Videos circulating on social media showed the fight took place at the flagship outlet of Scarlett Supermarket, located at People’s Park Complex.

The 24-hour outlet primarily sells items imported from China.

The man, clad in a black T-shirt, can be seen wrestling with a store employee as onlookers watch.

Meanwhile, other employees manning the counters use baskets in an attempt to break up the fight.

Eventually, some members of the public help the employee pin the man down, with subsequent videos showing police officers arriving at the scene.

The police said the man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, and was later arrested for affray.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the fight, but refused to be taken to hospital. He is currently helping the police with investigations.

ST understands that the younger man is an employee of Scarlett Supermarket and has contacted the supermarket for more information.

Those convicted of affray may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.