Fire breaks out after man allegedly burns item in corridor

The blackened walls and ceiling of the corridor where the fire broke out.

A man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out when he allegedly burnt something in the corridor.

In the event that took place in the morning of June 10, the man is believed to have been burning something on level four of of Block 52 Cassia Crescent at Guillemard Road.

A 70-year-old resident, Ms Zheng, told Shin Min Daily News: "I heard he was burning some plastic, but I don't know what it was exactly.

"When I passed by at around 9 o'clock, I saw the man being carried into the ambulance. He was conscious at the time, but his breathing was a little rapid and loud."

Another resident, 33-year-old Shuda, said she heard a noise and went out to check, only to find that the entire corridor was filled with smoke.

"At that time, some residents were trying to put the fire out, and someone called the SCDF," she added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted at 9am. Their firefighters put the fire out and about 50 people were evacuated as a safety precaution..

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital due to smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Chinese daily reported that the walls and ceiling of the corridor were blackened. Several burnt bicycles were seen at one end of the corridor.