Taipei water park burn victim's journey to becoming doctor

Ms Megan Loy (third from left) with friends (from left) Janice Li, Samantha Chan and Theresa Yip in a photo taken before attending the party in 2015.

Ms Megan Loy is now an intern at Singapore General Hospital.

In 2015, Singaporean Megan Loy's life changed forever when she was caught in a devastating fire at the Formosa Fun Coast water park in Taipei, Taiwan.

The fire caused by the explosion of coloured cornstarch powder thrown on partygoers at the Colour Play Asia Festival resulted in 15 deaths and nearly 500 injuries.

Ms Loy, who was an 18-year-old student at the time, suffered severe burns to 80 per cent of her body.

Recalling the incident to Shin Min Daily News, the now 27-year-old described the chaos and terror of the moment: "It was only when I was on an ambulance that I saw my hands and feet, and found that a whole piece of burned skin appeared to be falling off my arm.

"I realised the extent of my injuries and was most worried that I would not have the chance to see my family again."

Ms Loy was immediately flown back to Singapore for treatment at the Burns Centre in Singapore General Hospital (SGH), but the road to recovery was long and arduous and filled with physical and emotional challenges.

Despite the pain and uncertainty, she remained determined.

Inspired by the doctors who cared for her during her ordeal, she decided to pursue a career in medicine.

After years of hard work and dedication, she was accepted into the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Today, Ms Loy is an intern at SGH where she wants to specialise in burn treatment and reconstructive plastic surgery.

She hopes to be a positive influence on other patients who have had similar experiences and encourage them to face their recovery with courage.