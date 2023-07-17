 Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat, likely due to electrical issue, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat, likely due to electrical issue

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging in a bedroom of a unit on the seventh storey.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Isabelle Liew
Jul 17, 2023 10:16 am

A fire that broke out in a Housing Board flat in Serangoon on Sunday evening was likely to have been caused by an electrical issue in a bedroom, according to preliminary investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No one was inside the unit at the time, but firefighters rescued a cat they found in the living room.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 243, Serangoon Avenue 2 at 6.10pm.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging in a bedroom of a unit on the seventh storey. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet and compressed air foam backpack.

Eight residents from neighbouring units were evacuated, it said.

To prevent electrical fires, the SCDF advises the public to adopt the following practices:

Singapore

Anchored vessel near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal catches fire

  • Do not overload electrical outlets with appliances.
  • Switch off appliances when they are not in use.
  • Check appliances for frayed wires or cracked cords and replace them immediately.
  • Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces.
  • Use appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg
  • Do not leave batteries or devices to charge unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

[Fire @ Block 243 Serangoon Avenue 2] Earlier today (16 July) at about 6:10 p.m., SCDF was alerted to a fire at the...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday, July 16, 2023

