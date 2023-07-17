Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat, likely due to electrical issue

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging in a bedroom of a unit on the seventh storey.

A fire that broke out in a Housing Board flat in Serangoon on Sunday evening was likely to have been caused by an electrical issue in a bedroom, according to preliminary investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No one was inside the unit at the time, but firefighters rescued a cat they found in the living room.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 243, Serangoon Avenue 2 at 6.10pm.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging in a bedroom of a unit on the seventh storey. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet and compressed air foam backpack.

Eight residents from neighbouring units were evacuated, it said.

To prevent electrical fires, the SCDF advises the public to adopt the following practices:

Do not overload electrical outlets with appliances.

Switch off appliances when they are not in use.

Check appliances for frayed wires or cracked cords and replace them immediately.

Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces.

Use appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg

Do not leave batteries or devices to charge unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.