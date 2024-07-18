Flat with 47 cats so smelly, stench was in walls, cabinets

Neighbours around the Boon Lay Drive flat could no longer bear the stench emitting from the hoarder's unit.

Not only was the flat filled with trash, but Madam Z, who is in her 60s, also kept 47 cats in her flat.

Madam Z has asthma and she tried to clean up on multiple occasions but failed, according to Helping Joy.

The charity organisation said in its Facebook post that the walls and cabinets were steeped in the stench of the flat, which had serious mould problem and covered with cat fur.

"We first went to visit her home and found that she was not in good health and had asthma. So we arranged for volunteers to help clean the flat," 46-year-old volunteer Wen Ailing told Shin Min Daily News.

"Even the ceiling lights and fans were covered in cat fur and had to be thrown away."

Ms Wen added that most of Madam Z's belongings, including her clothes, had to be discarded.

Helping Joy volunteers worked with a team from Turnkey Projects to clear out the flat. The 47 cats were also surrendered to rescuers for rehoming.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, rolled up his sleeves and helped in the cleaning efforts.

"The animals have been rescued and the home had to undergo decluttering, thorough cleaning, stripping down, ventilation and repainting," he shared on Facebook.