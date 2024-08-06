Man clears corridor of 60 idols, says nobody complains

There were more than 60 idols lining the corridor.

The more than 60 idols had been lining the common corridor for more than 25 years and nobody had any issue with it, claimed Mr Raja.

But the 62-year-old told Shin Min Daily News received a notice from the Town Council that the idols be removed from the fifth-storey corridor at Block 64 Kallang Bahru.

"Some people took photos and posted them online. I don't know their intention," said Mr Raja, who has lived there with his sister since 1973.

"Idols cannot be moved casually, and no one has ever said that my idols are blocking anyone."

There was a wide range of idols in different sizes, placed in the corridor among other knickknacks including cardboard boxes and chairs.

Mr Raja told the Chinese daily that he worshiped only six of the idols, claiming that the rest of the idols were placed there by neighbours. He added that he did not understand the excitement over his collection.

He admitted that the Town Council had requested before that he kept the corridor neat, but this was the first time he was ordered to remove the idols.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the block, Mr Raja and his friend were sifting through the items in the corridor and packing them for disposal.