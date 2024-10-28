Flu shots available at three retail pharmacies from today

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung receiving his vaccination at the Unity Pharmacy within FairPrice Xtra supermarket at Parkway Parade on Oct 28.

From Oct 28, members of the public will be able to get their annual flu jabs at three retail pharmacies across the island, as part of a trial to expand influenza vaccination access in the community.

The vaccinations will initially be available at three pharmacies - Guardian at NEX, Unity at Parkway Parade and Watsons at Paragon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Oct 28.

The selected retail pharmacies were inspected to ensure they met the MOH’s requirements for a safe and conducive environment for vaccination services. Only registered pharmacists who have completed the relevant training are allowed to administer flu jabs at the participating pharmacies.

All who receive the vaccines will be observed for 15 minutes after their jabs, with protocols in place for pharmacists to manage and provide advice on potential side effects.

Noting that the latest influenza vaccine for the Northern Hemisphere season is now available, MOH noted that receiving annual flu shots lowers the risk of serious complications from the disease, particularly for seniors and the medically vulnerable.

The ministry advised that those who have a regular general practitioner, including those who have already enrolled in Healthier SG, are encouraged to get their shots with their primary care provider to ensure continuity of care.

Over the next three to six months, MOH will monitor the vaccination uptake and feedback on the initiative. The ministry will also explore how pharmacists can be more involved in a team-based care model with general practitioners, to provide services such as vaccination, medication counselling and reconciliation, as well as smoking cessation counselling.

“This will complement the work of GPs and the primary care healthcare team, and allow doctors to manage more complex chronic medical conditions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative was launched on Oct 28 during an event at Unity at Parkway Parade, by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, who also received his flu shot on the day.