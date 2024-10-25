Updated Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out from Oct 28

The Ministry of Health from Oct 28 will roll out the updated JN.1 Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and JN.1 Moderna/Spikevax vaccines.

The vaccination is especially applicable to individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19, such as seniors and those who are medically

vulnerable.

Those who wish to get the updated vaccines can go any of the close to 500 Healthier SG General Practitioner clinics or 10 polyclinics offering Covid-19 vaccination.

The five remaining Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) will cease operations from Dec 1.

The severity of Covid-19 infection is low in the healthy general population, given that most of our local population has either taken the vaccine and/or been infected with Covid-19 and recovered safely.

The Covid-19 vaccination in 2024/2025 is recommended for:

Individuals aged 60 years and above;

Medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above; and

Residents of aged care facilities.

Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are encouraged to consider receiving the vaccine.

Unvaccinated individuals receiving the Covid-19 vaccination in 2024/2025 should receive:

Ages six months to four years: two vaccine doses, eight weeks apart; and

Ages five years and older: one vaccine dose.

The number of initial doses recommended for unvaccinated individuals aged five years and above has been reduced from two doses to

one dose, as most in Singapore would have some level of protection from past Covid-19 infection and the one initial dose suffices in ensuring adequate protection.

Vaccinated individuals aged six months and above receiving an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccination in 2024/2025 should receive it at an interval of around one year (and at least five months) from the last vaccine dose.