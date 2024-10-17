 Food supplier that caused Mindchamps food poisoning fined, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Food supplier that caused Mindchamps food poisoning fined

The floor at the preparation area near the cooking range was badly stained in grime and littered with food waste.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
TNP
Oct 17, 2024 08:44 am

Between May 22 and 29, 2023, the Singapore Food Agency and Ministry of Health received reports of gastroenteritis from eight Mindchamps Preschools involving 107 persons in total.

The incident was traced to the food supplied by Nosh Cuisine.

SFA and MOH officers conducted a joint inspection at its premises and found that the company failed to keep its premises clean.

Nosh Cuisine was on Oct 16 fined $1,200 for a food safety lapse committed under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

All food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and to report it at sfa.gov.sg/feedback

