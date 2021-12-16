Singapore

Foodpanda rider crashes into back of car, turns around and rides off

The rider can be seen gesturing to the driver to move the car forward, then he turns into a cycling path and rides off in the opposite direction.ROADS.SG / FACEBOOK
Farah Daley
Dec 16, 2021 04:46 pm

A Foodpanda delivery rider was caught on video riding away after his e-bike collided into the rear of a car near Block 230 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Monday (Dec 13).

Footage of the incident was shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

In the video, the rider fails to stop in time and crashes into the rear of the car.

He is seen speaking with the driver and gesturing for the driver to move his car forward.

According to the caption, the rider told the driver to park further up ahead to discuss what happened.

However, after the car moves off, the rider makes a U-turn and rides off in the opposite direction along a cycling path.

The car driver is seen running after and gesturing at the rider.

The driver has reportedly alerted Foodpanda to the incident.

Watch the video here:

