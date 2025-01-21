Former Mat Yoyo host 'Cikgu Bobo' injured in motorcycle accident

Mr Djohan Abdul Rahman lying on the road after he was caught between a car and a bus in a traffic accident.

Malay language teacher Djohan Abdul Rahman was on his way to Changkat Changi Secondary School on Jan 17 when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a serious accident.

Mr Djohan was a host in the beloved Malay children’s programme of yesteryears Mat Yoyo and was affectionately known as Cikgu Bobo.

The 53-year-old is a celebrated educator, having received the President’s Award for Teachers and the Arif Budiman Teacher Award in 2017.

Beyond his dedication to teaching, he is well-known in the performing arts scene for his contributions to traditional Malay art form dikir barat.

The accident happened around 4pm as Mr Djohan was returning to school after accompanying his students to the Chingay Parade rehearsal. While signaling to merge lanes, his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a blue Mercedes and he was pinned between the car and a double-decker bus.

Mr Djohan suffered a puncture wound in his right calf and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was warded until Jan 19.

“I’m not worried that this accident will affect my students’ preparations for taking the O-level examinations,” he told Berita Harian.

“When the bus moved forward, it was only then that I managed to escape from the crush, and I immediately collapsed onto the road.”

Despite his injuries, Mr Djohan remains focused on his students’ success, expressing his desire to help them achieve their dreams of continuing their education at the polytechnic.

Currently on medical leave, he is also seeking further evidence of the accident, including footage from the bus' rear-view camera.