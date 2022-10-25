Former NUS student pleads guilty to recording video of his sex acts with two women without their consent

A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism after filming without consent two women he was separately intimate with while he was a student at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Joel Chan York Yee, who was a fourth-year undergraduate staying at Prince George’s Park Residences in NUS, was expelled in 2021.

The court heard on Tuesday that he had met both the women on dating app Tinder. The women cannot be named due to a gag order.

Chan started talking to the first victim, 18, in October 2020 and they agreed to meet up for sex on Oct 23 in his room. While being intimate, the woman noticed that the camera on Chan’s mobile phone was pointed at them.

She asked Chan if he was recording them but he denied it. The teenager then took his phone and placed it under a pillow before they resumed. After the encounter, Chan asked the woman several times if he could record them being intimate and she said no.

Later the same day, Chan asked the woman to be his girlfriend. She refused and he told her that he would no longer contact her if she rejected him.

Investigations revealed that Chan had in fact recorded a video of the two of them having sex. Both were completely naked in the video.

Chan met the second victim, a 20-year-old student, on Nov 15, 2020.

They agreed to have sex and Chan used his mobile phone to record the act. She did not consent to him taking the recording.

On Tuesday, District Judge Luke Tan called for a report to assess Chan’s suitability for a Mandatory Treatment Order - a community sentencing option for offenders suffering from mental conditions which have contributed to their committing the offence.

Chan’s next court date is on Dec 1.

Those found guilty of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned.