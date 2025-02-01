Former Pandan Gardens pool possible spot for new ice rink

The former Pandan Gardens Swimming Complex at 200 Pandan Gardens has emerged as a potential site for a new Olympic-size ice rink.

Talks are under way for a new Olympic-size ice rink to be built in Pandan Gardens, with a former landmark in the neighbourhood emerging as a potential ground for the new development.

The site of the former Pandan Gardens Swimming Complex – which opened in October 1978 at 200 Pandan Gardens – is being eyed for the rink, The Straits Times understands.

Recently published documents from two national sports associations – the Singapore Ice Hockey Association (Siha) and Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa) – state that a rink will be built in the area, but did not mention the exact site of the new facility.

According to minutes of Siha’s annual general meeting held on Aug 31, 2024, a rink in Pandan Gardens has been “confirmed with a 10+10 years lease”. This refers to an initial lease period of 10 years, with the option for a 10-year extension.

According to the minutes, “the facility will feature an Olympic-size rink and a smaller rink measuring one-third of the Olympic size”, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in March and be completed by the end of 2026.

Similarly, Sisa said in a written note to its members on March 11, 2024, that a “land tenure of beyond 10 years” has been secured for the development of a rink in Pandan Gardens.

Athletes from the two associations have been without adequate training facilities since Singapore’s only Olympic-size rink, at Jurong East mall JCube, closed in August 2023 for the mall to be redeveloped.

People ice skating at JCube on Aug 6, 2023, the final day of the rink’s operations. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

If built, the Pandan Gardens rink will offer winter sports athletes and enthusiasts here more training grounds.

The only other rink in the country at Leisure Park Kallang is smaller than what is typically used for international competitions, and athletes have to train overseas while waiting for a new rink to be built in Singapore.

Ms Shelly Koh, head of finance and operations at sports enrichment company PeopleUp – the anchor tenant at 200 Pandan Gardens since 2018 – said the company is on a lease there that runs till the end of February.

Ms Koh told ST on Jan 27 that talks for a rink to be developed at the former swimming complex site have been ongoing for about 1½ years, and that PeopleUp is awaiting updates from landlord LHN Properties Investments on whether there will be further extensions to its lease.

Responding to queries on the potential development of a rink at 200 Pandan Gardens, a Siha spokeswoman said details have yet to be finalised, and that the association is working closely with Sport Singapore (SportSG) and Sisa on plans for the rink.

When approached about the potential rink, SportSG directed ST to a Jan 16 interview that the publication had with the agency’s chief executive Alan Goh, in which he said SportSG was in talks with partners to find a suitable location for the rink.

After the Pandan Gardens Swimming Complex closed in 2003 due to low usage, it was returned to the state by the then Singapore Sports Council, which is now known as SportSG.

In July 2012, the Singapore Land Authority awarded the former swimming complex to LHN Properties Investments by tender for the site to be used as a sports facility and fitness centre for an initial tenancy of three years, with the option of two further extensions of three years each.

Sports enrichment company PeopleUp currently occupies 200 Pandan Gardens, where structures belonging to the former Pandan Gardens Swimming Complex still stand. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

According to parent company LHN Group’s annual reports, the tenancy was renewed in August 2021, August 2022, August 2023 and March 2024.

When approached, LHN Group declined to comment on its tenancy for 200 Pandan Gardens.

The former swimming complex site is next to Ayer Rajah Community Club, and will be about 200m from a Jurong Region Line MRT station that is slated to open in 2028.

Sisa said in its March 2024 note to members that for the “land tenure of beyond 10 years” to be granted, “Sport Singapore will be required to acquire the land and modify the development use back to sports”.

It added that the amendment would take about 12 months to be processed.

Based on the International Ice Hockey Federation’s rulebook, rinks for the sport must be 60m long and 26m to 30m wide. Meanwhile, figure skating rinks must be 56m to 60m long and 26m to 30m wide, according to the International Skating Union.