Widowed actress Sora Ma goes on CNY visiting spree with baby

The 41-year-old Malaysian actress, who is based in Singapore, gave birth to her son Skye in Aug 2024.

Sora Ma experienced a happy kind of “chaos” during her first Chinese New Year with her five-month-old son Skye.

The 41-year-old Malaysian actress, who is based in Singapore, gave birth to him in August 2024. She shared on social media in December 2024 that her husband died around June.

“I didn’t return to my parents’ home (in Malaysia) for Chinese New Year this year,” Ma wrote in Chinese on social media on Jan 31. She also shared photos with Skye, who accompanied her to “bai nian” (exchange Chinese New Year greetings) in Singapore.

The widowed artiste was initially concerned that her baby boy would not be able to get used to the house visits, but it turned out that she was the one who could not cope.

“I used to be quick and efficient, but I’m not now, even if I wanted to,” she wrote, adding that she was exhausted after several hiccups occurred.

“Fortunately, this little guy is very considerate and has a good temper, which allowed me to complete this challenge smoothly.”

Ma listed three “firsts” for Skye – the first time he stayed up past 8pm, the first time he visited four families in one day with her, and the first time he did not bathe the whole day.

One of her stops was the home of actress Hong Huifang and her husband, actor-producer Zheng Geping. Hong was seen in a photo with Ma, while Zheng and the local celebrity couple’s son, singer Calvert Tay, were seen in another photo with Skye.

Hong, who is starring in the Chinese New Year movie Blooms Of Happiness, and Zheng also have a daughter, actress Tay Ying.

Ma told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that she also took Skye to visit her late husband’s final resting place on Chinese New Year’s Eve and the first day of Chinese New Year.