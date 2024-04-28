Four arrested over alleged karambit knife attack that injured two others in Prinsep Street

A karambit knife, which is a scheduled weapon that has a curved claw-like blade, was also used in the 2019 Orchard Towers murder.

Two men were allegedly attacked in Prinsep Street in the early hours of April 25 by a group of four men armed with a karambit knife.

The police said they were alerted to the fight at 12.40am and found the two men, aged 23 and 24, injured at the scene.

Both men were taken conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the duo were purportedly attacked by a group of men after a dispute.

The police had identified the four men in the group and arrested them on the same day.

Three of the four were charged on April 27.

Muhammad Fatula Sainal, 23, Shamirul Azwat Sainal, 21, and Shahrul Danish Zainal Abidin, 23, were each handed one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents said that between 12.30am and 1am on April 25, the trio had slashed one Koh Wen Hao and one Sher Jun Wei with a karambit knife in Prinsep Street.

The police said investigations against the remaining 23-year-old who was arrested are ongoing.

They added: “The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.”

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon may be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.