15 nabbed in raid on errant public entertainment outlets in Joo Chiat

One of the 15 individuals arrested for various offences following an enforcement operation on Nov 8.

Fifteen people, between 19 and 63 years of age, were arrested following an enforcement operation against errant public entertainment outlets on Nov 8 in Joo Chiat, said the police.

The police said on Nov 13 the 12 men and three women were arrested for various offences.

They include working without a valid work permit, suspected drink driving, driving without a valid driving licence and insurance, suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, and possession of scheduled weapons.

Another 11 men, between 29 and 62 years old, are also being investigated for possession of e-vaporisers, and breaches of the Fire Safety Act and food hygiene regulations.

The operation was led by the Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Traffic Police and the police K-9 unit. Several agencies – the Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Food Agency – were also involved.

Two entertainment outlets are also being investigated for breaching public entertainment licensing conditions.

“While the law and order situation in Joo Chiat has improved over the years, Joo Chiat remains a hot spot for public entertainment outlets,” said the police, adding that it conducts regular enforcement operations to keep the situation in check.