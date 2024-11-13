 15 nabbed in raid on errant public entertainment outlets in Joo Chiat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

15 nabbed in raid on errant public entertainment outlets in Joo Chiat

15 nabbed in raid on errant public entertainment outlets in Joo Chiat
One of the 15 individuals arrested for various offences following an enforcement operation on Nov 8.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Ian Cheng for The Straits Times
Nov 13, 2024 04:49 pm

Fifteen people, between 19 and 63 years of age, were arrested following an enforcement operation against errant public entertainment outlets on Nov 8 in Joo Chiat, said the police.

The police said on Nov 13 the 12 men and three women were arrested for various offences.

They include working without a valid work permit, suspected drink driving, driving without a valid driving licence and insurance, suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, and possession of scheduled weapons.

Another 11 men, between 29 and 62 years old, are also being investigated for possession of e-vaporisers, and breaches of the Fire Safety Act and food hygiene regulations.

The operation was led by the Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Traffic Police and the police K-9 unit. Several agencies – the Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Food Agency – were also involved.

Two entertainment outlets are also being investigated for breaching public entertainment licensing conditions.

Man to be charged for allegedly giving driving lessons without licence
Singapore

Man to be charged for allegedly giving driving lessons without licence

Related Stories

Police investigating deepfake nude photos of Sports School students

Family, friends remember Singaporean fatally stabbed in Brussels

$9.6m lost to Tencent, WeChat, UnionPay impersonation scams

“While the law and order situation in Joo Chiat has improved over the years, Joo Chiat remains a hot spot for public entertainment outlets,” said the police, adding that it conducts regular enforcement operations to keep the situation in check.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policecrimeSINGAPORE CRIMEDRUG OFFENCESARMS AND WEAPONSDrink DrivingE-CIGARETTES/VAPINGFIRE SAFETY RULESFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETY