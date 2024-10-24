Fur Folks Home – Singapore's first sanctuary for ageing, ill pets

Dr Angeline Yang will be opening the first hospice and daycare pet centre in Singapore next month.

Saying goodbye to a pet is as heartbreaking as bidding farewell to a human family member.

And euthanisia is an option not all pet guardians are willing to take when a pet approaches the end of its life. There are pet guardians who prefer to prolong their pets’ life as long as possible, regardless of how sickly or old they may be.

Dr Angeline Yang, co-founder of VetMobile SG, told TNP that pet owners are usually offered two options when their pets are diagnosed with a terminal disease – surgery or euthanasia.

VetMobile SG is a mobile veterinary service that provides house calls, offering convenient, at-home medical care for pets.

Dr Yang runs the business with her husband Choo Zheng Hao.

“Pets are part of the family and just like any family member, they deserve to live their fullest life,” explained the 36-year-old, shedding light on her motivation for opening Fur Folks Home.

What will be Singapore's first hospice for pets is slated to open by end-November.

“We will provide services that nurses can provide, such as blood collection, wound management and administration of medications as directed by a vet – like a polyclinic for pets,” Dr Yang told TNP.

By providing such services in a “non-hospital-like setting”, she aims to ease the anxiety of both caregivers and their pets, creating a more relaxed and comfortable environment.

The centre's grooming services will be “less aesthetic-focused” and centre on “hygiene and low-stress handling”. Pets can enjoy a variety of services including massage, laser therapy and playtime.

“Pet guardians can also leave their pets with us if their pets can’t be left alone at home,” she said.

Alongside a team of two full-timers, five part-timers and several ad-hoc helpers, Dr Yang aims to extend the best possible care.

She integrates both Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Western Medicine in treating pets, combining the best of both worlds.

The certified vet acupuncturist and nutritionist from the Chi University of Florida explained that with a “bigger toolkit”, there is a wider range of options to support healing, pain management and symptomatic treatment.

“With every patient, we will do a physical exam and then recommend suitable treatment options. We will work with whatever the pet guardian is comfortable with and within their financial capacity without compromising the quality of life of the pet,” she said.



Acknowledging hospice work requires a high operational cost and can be mentally draining, Dr Yang hopes to receive support from the government.

“If we believe that pet ownership is beneficial for all regardless of social strata, then there has to be more community clinics,” she explained.

“Currently there is only one community clinic at SPCA and it is often overwhelmed.”

She hopes the creation of Fur Folks Home – located at 1212 Upper Thomson Road – will create a “positive ripple” in the vet community, fostering a greater sense of care and support for pet welfare.