'Gang poem' sparks fight in maskless crowd at club near Clarke Quay

The police were called after a fight broke out in a club early on Monday (July 11).

Club Vox is located in Central Mall at Magazine Road near Clarke Quay.

Stomp user Yong shared photos of the scene inside the club on the night of the incident.

He said a man started the fight around 2.50am.

"Everyone was drinking happily and a guy started chanting some gang poem and aroused the surrounding people to get agitated. Then a fight kicked off. Both groups were thrown out by the bouncer of the club."

He said the police were called.

In response to a query from Stomp, police said they received a call for assistance in Magazine Road at 3.50am.

"The parties were advised accordingly. No further police assistance was required," said police.

PHOTO: STOMP

From the photos, it can be seen that people in the club were not wearing masks though they are required indoors.

Videos posted by Club Vox show similar scenes.

Last month, it was reported that seven public entertainment and nightlife outlets were caught breaching Covid-19 regulations during enforcement checks between April 19 and June 14.

The breaches included failing to minimise physical interactions between customers and non-customers, failing to implement a system of checks for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, and not ensuring patrons wore masks while indoors.

Masks may be removed for eating or drinking, and should be put back on immediately afterwards.

On Wednesday (July 13), Singapore reported 16,870 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in four months.