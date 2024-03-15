Parklane Shopping Mall plagued with seedy businesses

Since the cessation of nightlife operators at Orchard Towers last August, there has been an increase in the number of massage parlours at Parklane Shopping Mall.

These are not regular health spas, but the kind of massage parlours that have skimpily-dressed women soliciting business from male passers-by.

The mall's management told Lianhe Zaobao that there used to be about 10-15 seedy businesses in the building but at least 10 more have set up business there since last November.

"The police would conduct regular raids and such businesses would get suspended but they often reopened for business the following day, as if nothing happened.

“The committee has issued notices to property owners suspected of engaging in such illegal activities, but they denied involvement."

Lianhe Zaobao reported that it spotted at least 10 "massage" or "health" outlets with no name or price list on the storefront. However, the glass panes were covered with advertising posters that made it difficult to see what was inside the shops.

The Chinese daily's reporter was approached by two women offering services for a fee of between $50 and $200.

A 52-year-old health spa business owner at Parklane Shopping Mall told Lianhe Zaobao: "There used to legitimate stores here, such as music shops and studios. But since the emergence of these seedy businesses, the legitimate business have moved away, which is regrettable."