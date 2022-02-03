 Garbage truck catches fire, ironically, on Burn Road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Garbage truck catches fire, ironically, on Burn Road

SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK via COCONUTS.CO
Feb 03, 2022 07:04 pm

A garbage truck burst into flames and set off a string of mini explosions in Macpherson earlier this week. 

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force via Coconuts.co, one person was injured in the incident and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

A 42-second clip of the trash truck in flames was posted to the Roads.sg Facebook group on Wednesday (Feb 2), though it is not stated when the fire occurred, except that it happened – rather ironically – along Burn Road, at the junction of Playfair Road. 

Commenters speculated that “a pack of batteries” or “a carton of firecrackers” might have been inside the refuse collection truck, causing the explosions. 

Firecrackers are banned in Singapore, and possession, distribution or use of them is punishable by a jail term and caning.


Fire breaks out in Toa Payoh on Monday night

