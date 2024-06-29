Gas and electricity prices to increase from July to September

The hike is due to an increase in energy costs, by 0.09 cents per kWh on average, said SP Group.

Gas and electricity tariffs will rise for the next three months.

From July 1 to Sept 30, those supplied by grid operator SP Group will see a 0.3 per cent increase in electricity tariffs compared with the previous quarter, the group said in a statement on June 28.

For households, this amounts to a tariff of 29.88 cents per kilowatt-hour before goods and services tax, up from 29.79 cents currently. The new tariff is still one cent lower than the first quarter of 2024.

With the new tariff, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will rise by 35 cents before GST, increasing from $118.03 to $118.38.

The hike is due to an increase in energy costs, by 0.09 cents per kWh on average, said SP Group. These costs, which are paid to power generation companies, are adjusted quarterly to reflect changes in the cost of fuel and power generation.

City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas, said in a separate statement on June 28 that town gas tariffs will increase by 0.30 cents per kWh over the same period, also due to higher costs.

This means households will pay 23.42 cents per kWh before GST, up from 23.12 cents.

With GST, the revised tariff amounts to 25.53 cents.

The revised gas tariffs were approved by the Energy Market Authority.