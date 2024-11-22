 PUB issues multiple flood risk alerts amid heavy rain, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

PUB issues multiple flood risk alerts amid heavy rain

PUB on Telegram issued flood risk alerts for at least 18 locations, mostly in the east and central part of the island.PHOTO: ST FILE
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Nov 22, 2024 03:31 pm

National water agency PUB issued has issued more than a dozen flood risk alerts across the island due to heavy rain on the afternoon of Nov 22.

At 2.15pm, the National Environment Agency warned that heavy rain was expected over many areas of the island from 2.40pm to 3.40pm.

From 2.50pm, PUB on Telegram issued flood risk alerts for at least 18 locations, mostly in the east and central part of the island, such as Paya Lebar, Serangoon, Aljunied and MacPherson.

The public is advised to avoid these places in the hour that follows the alerts.

The highest amount of rainfall recorded on Nov 22 as of 3pm is 46.6mm at Paya Lebar, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore website.

According to an update on the National Environment Agency’s website, at 1.50pm, northern, southern and western areas were marked as experiencing heavy rainfall.
Singapore

Flash flood warnings issued for several places today

