Man accused of assaulting maid, fracturing her little toe

A man allegedly pushed a bedroom door forcefully against a domestic helper’s left little toe, causing a fracture to it.

On Nov 22, Somasanmma M S Velu, 47, was charged with two counts of assault involving the helper.

The incident allegedly happened in an HDB flat in Bidadari Park Drive at around 5pm on July 3.

He is also said to have used his phone to hit her head that day.

His case has been adjourned to Dec 20.

For assaulting a maid and causing a fracture, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.