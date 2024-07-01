Girl trapped in toilet after pipe bursts at SingPost Centre

A trip to the toilet at SingPost Centre turned into a scene straight out of a disaster movie for a young girl and her mother on June 29.

A burst pipe unleashed a torrent of water, flooding the corridor and trapping the girl inside the toilet. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the ordeal left both mother and daughter shaken.

Ms Ashley, who was at the mall with her family, was waiting outside the toilet for her daughter when the incident happened shortly after 9.10pm.

"It started with a few drips from the ceiling," she recounted on Xiaohongshu. "The lights went out, and the dripping turned into a gurgling sound. Before I knew it, a part of the ceiling collapsed!"

Ms Ashley called her husband for help but midway through the conversation, she heard her daughter shouting for her from the toilet.

Rushing inside, Ms Ashley found her daughter perched on the diaper-changing table to avoid the rising water on the floor. Together, they waded back through the "waterfall" and rejoined their worried family.

The experience left both Ms Ashley and her daughter soaked and shaken. "My legs felt like jelly," Ms Ashley wrote.

The young girl reportedly cried for several minutes after the ordeal, but thankfully, managed to sleep soundly that night.

"It must have been terrifying for a child, especially being alone in the toilet when everything went crazy," Ms Ashley shared with Lianhe Zaobao.

SingPost Centre confirmed with the Chinese daily that the pipe burst was due to the installation of a new water meter.

While no injuries were reported, the affected area leading to the toilet has been closed off, and a nearby lift is undergoing maintenance.