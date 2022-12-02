Master door of Sengkang letterbox unlocked; postman warned

A postman has been counselled and given a warning for leaving the master door of a letterbox in Sengkang unlocked, said SingPost.

Stomper Jas raised concerns after seeing the open masterdoor at Block 244 Compassvale Road last Thursday (Nov 24), at around 10.30pm.

She said: "I went to retrieve letters before heading home. To my horror, I realised that the mailbox’s masterdoor was unlocked.

"I'm not sure how long it was left open, which is quite worrying for us as anything could be stolen or leaked from confidential letters."

In response to a Stomp query, a SingPost spokesman said: "The master door of the letterbox was promptly locked by SingPost's inspector-of-post when we were notified of this incident. The master door was left unlocked by a relatively new postman, and this is his first known lapse.

"SingPost takes a serious view of service standards. We have since counselled the postman, given him a warning, and will provide additional training. His supervisor will be monitoring his performance more closely as well."