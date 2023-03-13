SingPost equips vehicles with AEDs to respond to cardiac arrest cases

SingPost personnel demonstrating the use of an AED, at the launch of the SingPost AED-on-Wheels programme on March 13, 2023. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Postal services provider Singapore Post has equipped some of its vehicles with defibrillators as part of a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) programme that gets first aid-trained drivers to quickly respond to cardiac arrest cases.

SingPost joins Strides Taxi, Grab, ComfortDelGro, Ninja Van, private hire drivers as well as drivers from the general community who ply the roads with automated external defibrillator (AEDs) and are ready to be mobilised.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said aside from equipping the vehicles with AEDs, the drivers are also trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Dr Faishal, who attended the launch of SingPost’s initiative on Monday, said: “When a cardiac arrest is reported, community first responders (CFRs) in participating vehicles within 1.5km of the case will be notified by the SCDF via the myResponder mobile application.”

He said responders who are in the vicinity and able to help, can quickly proceed to the scene, perform CPR, and administer the AED on the victim.

“In areas with limited AED coverage, the drivers under the AED-on-Wheels programme can make a key difference to the lives of others whenever they ply the roads.”

As at February 2023, these responders on wheels have responded to 152 suspected cardiac arrest cases.

“Together, they are part of more than 130,000 CFRs registered on the myResponder app. Last year, these CFRs responded to over 60 per cent of suspected cardiac arrest cases activated by the SCDF,” added Dr Faishal.

SingPost will have 14 three-wheeler bikes, as well as 11 vans, for the programme. The vehicles are equipped with AEDs, first aid kits and fire extinguishers. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

SCDF trained 25 SingPost drivers how to perform CPR, apply first aid, use a fire extinguisher and an AED. In total, SingPost will have 11 vans and 14 three-wheeler bikes involved in the programme.

The vehicles are equipped with AEDs and first aid kits provided by Temasek Foundation, and fire extinguishers from SingPost.

The programme was first piloted in November 2015 when 100 SMRT taxis were equipped with AEDs.

The SingPost delivery drivers participating in the AED-on-Wheels programme had all signed up voluntarily.

Mr Muhammad Anis Othman, 57, said he wants to make a bigger difference to the lives of people caught in emergencies.

The delivery driver said he witnessed a traffic accident, which involved a pedestrian, some time back.

He said he had no first aid skills then, adding that all he could do was to keep the victim conscious while waiting for SCDF officers.

Mr Anis, who has been with SingPost for 27 years, said he will not hesitate to interrupt a delivery to attend to a myResponder case.

“Between my work and saving lives, saving lives is more important. Work can wait, but life will not wait as it can leave a victim anytime,” he added.