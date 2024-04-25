Goat cheese products recalled over likely bacteria presence

The recall was ordered for the various Fromagerie Blanc’s raw milk goat cheese products.

Three types of goat cheese products are being recalled due to the likely presence of bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

The recall was ordered for the various Fromagerie Blanc’s raw milk goat cheese products after the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a notice, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on April 24.

The items are Chabi Cendre (180g), lot number 069, with an expiry date of May 8, 2024, Chabi Blanc (180g), lot number 070, with an expiry date of May 9, 2024 and Palet Cendre (150g), lot number 067, with an expiry date of May 5, 2024.

All three items are from France.

SFA has since directed the importer, Symphony W&C Pte Ltd, to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

The products are being ordered off the shelves after Listeria monocytogenes bacteria were possibly detected. The food-borne bacteria can cause food poisoning, said SFA.

Food that are at higher risk of being contaminated with the bacteria include unpasteurised or raw dairy products, soft cheese including those ripened by mould, refrigerated meat spread, smoked fish and ready-to-eat deli meats and sausages, the agency added.

Those who are infected could have symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, nausea and diarrhoea.

Listeria can also be fatal to pregnant women, infants and the immunocompromised, said SFA.

SFA advised those who have bought the implicated products not to consume them.

Those who had done so and became unwell should seek medical attention, the agency said, adding that consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.